Even though the flood situation in Assam is returning to normalcy, the damage of 187 embankments poses a big worry for the BJP-led state government which has set plans to re-build during the months of October and November when the skies will be relatively peaceful.

Assam witnessed landslides, traffic snarls, flooding and destruction of property in the most destructive spell of rains in a decade. As the situation returns to normal, the government has estimated that the flooding left damages worth Rs 3,000 crore in its wake.

It needs mention here that in addition to embankments, 193 bridges and 3,611 roads were also damaged by flood waters.

More than a hundred schools, 80 hospitals and health centres, and 2.681 Anganwadi centres were also damaged during the onslaught.

Out of around 30,000 people who are believed to have lost their homes, around 20,000 are taking shelter in relief camps on higher grounds.

Yesterday, Assam’s Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika during a review meet held in Dispur, taking stock of the damage, asked officials to inform him about the embankments that have to be re-built and fortified.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has been visiting various districts of the state to take stock of damages, yesterday announced that work on re-building embankments will commence in October of 2022.

The Chief Minister made this announcement while visiting the flood and erosion hit areas of Hojai district.

It needs mention here that over 3.79 lakh people across 10 districts are still remained affected, according to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

As many as 3,79,238 people of 416 villages in 10 districts are now affected, while 5.39 lakh people in 10 districts were hit by the calamity on Sunday.

The total number of persons losing lives in floods across the state this year stands at 192, including 19 in landslides.

Meanwhile, the Centre has released Rs 324.40 crore as advance share of the State Disaster Response Fund for 2022-23 to Assam.