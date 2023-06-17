In a recent update from the Flood Reporting and Information Management system of the Government of Assam, it has been revealed that a total of 146 villages in the state have been severely affected by floods as on June 17. Reports indicate that a total population of 37535 individuals has been affected by the floods, with Biswanath district witnessing the highest number of affected residents, totaling 3,631.

Families have been forced to abandon their homes and seek refuge in temporary shelters, as the rising waters render their houses uninhabitable.

In response to the crisis, the local administration and disaster response teams have been working tirelessly to provide relief and support to the affected communities. Relief camps and distribution centers have been set up across the affected districts. Biswanath has established four such camps, while Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri have opened one each. These centers aim to provide shelter, food, clean water, and essential supplies to those displaced by the floods, offering a ray of hope amid the chaos.

Amidst the human suffering, the floods have also taken a toll on the region's animal population. The rising waters have inundated farmlands and habitats, leaving animals stranded and vulnerable. A staggering total of 11,980 animals have been affected by the floods, further exacerbating the crisis. Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, and Udalguri are the districts witnessing the highest impact on the animal population.

In addition to the floods, landslides have struck certain areas, compounding the challenges faced by the state. Dima-Hasao, particularly in locations like Damadi Hawar and Dihur Phonglo villages, has witnessed damages caused by landslides.

Infrastructure, including roads and dwellings, has been severely affected, exacerbating the difficulties faced by the affected communities. The Kamrup (M) district, specifically Guwahati's Dhirenpara and Sonali Path, also experienced a devastating landslide that claimed the life of Muktar Ali, a 35-year-old resident of Barpeta.