Union Minister Amit Shah has reported that heavy rains have led to a flood-like situation in Assam. He has spoken with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the ongoing situation.

The NDRF and SDRF are working tirelessly to provide relief and rescue operations for the victims.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the people of Assam that the central government is committed to offering all possible assistance during these challenging times.

Earlier on July 1, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the state's escalating flood situation.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma briefs PM Modi on Assam's second flood wave, secures central support

The conversation focused on Assam's current battle with its second wave of floods this year, primarily caused by heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh and parts of upper Assam.

During the call, Sarma provided a comprehensive update on the flood conditions and outlined the relief measures implemented by the state government. The flooding has impacted numerous districts, disrupting daily life and posing significant challenges for residents and authorities.

"I explained to him that Assam is experiencing a second wave of floods this year due to heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh and part of our upper Assam districts. I also briefed him about the relief measures undertaken by the state government," Sarma wrote on Twitter.