Floods spare no one: Akhil Gogoi says ancestral home submerged, mother's condolence letters destroyed

Raijor Dal president and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on July 22 shared the personal impact of the ongoing floods, revealing that his ancestral home in Lukhurakhan village under Selenghat in Jorhat district remained submerged for three days, leaving behind extensive damage and destroying irreplaceable family keepsakes.

In a social media post, Gogoi said floodwaters had finally receded, allowing his family to see the condition of the house.

"At last, my beloved home has emerged from the floodwaters. My elder brother's son sent me a photograph of our house in Lukhurakhan village today. The house remained submerged for the last three days," he wrote.

The Sibsagar MLA said his family members were unable to enter the house despite repeated efforts because the force of the floodwaters had warped the main entrance.

"My brothers tried very hard to enter the house today, but could not because the floodwaters had bent the front door," Gogoi said.

He also lamented the loss of more than 1,000 condolence letters received following the death of his mother, saying they had all been destroyed in the floods.

"All the condolence letters received during my mother's shraddha have been ruined," he wrote.

Gogoi said he has not been able to visit his flood-hit home as he remains engaged in relief and rehabilitation work in his constituency.

The post comes as large parts of Upper Assam continue to battle severe flooding, with thousands of families displaced and widespread damage reported to homes, agricultural land and public infrastructure.