While the flood situation in Assam has begun to show marginal improvement, thousands of residents across four districts—Lakhimpur, Hailakandi, Cachar, and Kamrup (Metro)—continue to grapple with the aftermath of the deluge.

According to the latest report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 9,385 people remain affected by floodwaters. Lakhimpur tops the list with 5,422 individuals still impacted, followed by Hailakandi where 3,945 people are facing ongoing hardship. Other severely hit areas include Katigorah in Cachar and Chandrapur in Kamrup (Metro).

The disaster has not only displaced residents but also caused agricultural damage, with 395 hectares of farmland still submerged—raising alarms about potential crop losses as the monsoon season progresses.

The floods have claimed 22 lives across the state so far this year, underscoring the deadly toll of seasonal disasters that Assam regularly endures. In response, relief efforts are actively underway, with district administrations monitoring embankments, river levels, and critical infrastructure to mitigate further damage.

Adding to the concern, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh forecasts indicating moderate rainfall across Mizoram, and light to moderate showers at isolated locations in Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura. Parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland may also see scattered rain. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 km/h) are expected in parts of Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura, while heavy rainfall is likely in specific pockets of Mizoram.

Despite the rainfall, the overall weather across the Northeast remains uncomfortable, with maximum temperatures expected to remain 3–5°C above normal, contributing to hot and humid conditions throughout the region.

In Guwahati, the local forecast predicts a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, and temperatures likely ranging between 35°C (maximum) and 27°C (minimum).