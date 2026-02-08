“Flop show, worse than a C-grade cinema," says Gaurav Gogoi on Assam CM’s press conference

Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi slammed today's press conference held by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling it the “most flop press conference of the century” and “worse than a C-grade cinema.”

Gogoi criticised the CM for raising allegations regarding his links to Pakistan through his wife Elizabeth Gogoi, calling the points “mindless and bogus” while failing to address pressing issues affecting Assam.

He highlighted that the press meet stood in stark contrast to the ongoing #XomoyParivartanYatra, which he described as a successful initiative uncovering issues such as the alleged occupation of 12,000 bighas of land by the Chief Minister and his family.

“This #SuperFlop conference only shows the Chief Minister’s focus on baseless allegations instead of the real issues of the people of Assam,” Gogoi said, asserting that the public deserves accountability and transparency from the state government.