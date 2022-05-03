According to an official of the Airport Authority of India, Fly Big, a regional airline, began flying between the capitals of Bihar and Assam on May 1. (AAI). After IndiGo and SpiceJet, this is the third direct flight service between Patna and Guwahati, according to the official. After landing at the Patna airport on May 1, FlyBig's maiden flight from Guwahati to Patna received a traditional water cannon salute.

The airline's Bombardier aircraft, with a maximum seating capacity of 78 passengers, would conduct daily direct flights on the Guwahati - Patna - Guwahati route, according to Vivek Kumar, station manager of FlyBig at Patna airport.

He went on to claim that it will also provide additional connectivity via Guwahati to Rupsi in Assam and Agartala in Tripura. "At 6.15 a.m., our flight (S9-209) will depart Guwahati and arrive in Patna at 7.20 a.m. The flight (S9-210) will depart Patna at 7.40 a.m. and arrive in Guwahati at 8.45 a.m. on its return "Added he.

Flybig used the microblogging site Twitter to publicise the news, as well as the addition of their newest route. After Air India, IndiGo, GoAir, SpiceJet, and Vistara, Fly Big would be the sixth airline to operate from Patna.