Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted an inspection of the ongoing Rs 57.3 crore railway flyover project near Jorhat Medical College earlier today.

Officials reported that 88 per cent of the construction work has been completed, with the flyover expected to be operational by February 2025.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also announced that the Baruah Chariali flyover, another key infrastructure project in Jorhat, is on track to be completed by December 2025.

Both projects aim to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the region, reflecting the state government’s focus on enhancing urban infrastructure.



Also Read: Jorhat-Jhanji highway to be completed by February 2025: Nitin Gadkari assures Gaurav Gogoi

Meanwhile, in response to concerns raised by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi during the Lok Sabha's Question Hour on Thursday, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari assured that the Jorhat-Jhanji stretch of National Highway 37 in Assam will be completed by February 2025.

Gadkari explained that although the project had faced delays due to various reasons, work is currently progressing at full speed. "I have held 10-12 meetings to discuss this road. The Jorhat-Jhanji portion will be finished by February 2025," he said.

Gogoi, whose constituency includes Jorhat, has been a vocal advocate for the highway's timely completion. He had previously met with Gadkari and written letters urging the swift resolution of issues related to the highway's construction.

The Congress leader emphasized that the ongoing delays were causing significant hardship for local residents, citing the poor road conditions, frequent accidents, and severe traffic congestion as key concerns.