In her Budget 2025 speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the establishment of a new urea plant in Namrup, Assam, aimed at augmenting the region's urea supply.

The plant will have an annual capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tons and is part of a larger strategy to enhance agricultural productivity and regional economic development.

Sitharaman's announcement follows ongoing discussions between Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister JP Nadda about expanding the Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Ltd (BVFCL) in Namrup.



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As part of a Rs 500 crore investment, the initiative will include two new Nano Urea plants, which will modernize existing facilities and boost production.

Sonowal emphasized the project's significant potential to revolutionize agriculture in Assam, creating jobs and enhancing local economic opportunities, particularly for the youth. The expansion is also aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to strengthen capital industries in Northeast India.

In addition to the industrial development, the project will bring improvements in social infrastructure, including the construction of a community hall and sports facilities for children, enhancing the quality of life in the Namrup region.