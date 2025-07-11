Focus on youth and sustainability takes centre stage in West Karbi Anglong on World Population Day

World Population Day 2025 was observed with thoughtful engagement and awareness at Prayash Senior Secondary School, Mailoo, under the joint initiative of My Bharat: Mera Yuva Bharat (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India) and the Subaltern Development Club.

The event witnessed the participation of over 80 students from various villages in the Mailoo area, fostering meaningful dialogue on global and local population challenges.

This year’s theme, “Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world,” formed the core of the discussions, with a special focus on youth, informed family planning, gender equality, and sustainable development.

The program featured Jeetendra Harijan, Vice Principal of Kapili College, Kheroni, as the Chief Guest; Bharat Sahu, Assistant Teacher at PGHT Higher Secondary School, Jamunamukh (Hojai), as the Resource Person; and Dulal Rajbhar, Vice Principal, and Sangita Chauhan, Assistant Professor of the host school, as Guest Speakers.

Highlighting global concerns, Dulal Rajbhar noted that the world’s population is expected to exceed 8 billion in 2025, intensifying pressure on natural resources, education, employment, and healthcare systems. He called for urgent action by communities and governments to ensure sustainable development and improved living standards.



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Sangita Chauhan emphasised that World Population Day is about empowering individuals to make informed choices, not just about population figures. She highlighted the need to center young people’s voices, particularly in shaping gender-equal and hopeful futures.

Addressing regional concerns, Bharat Sahu spoke about Assam’s population growth, which has consistently surpassed the national average, partially due to migration. This, he said, has created substantial strain on the state’s infrastructure and resources, calling for long-term, inclusive solutions.

Jeetendra Harijan discussed changing demographic patterns in Assam, especially in community composition, and noted that these changes pose both challenges and opportunities in the context of social cohesion and development planning.

The event concluded with active student participation and renewed commitment to promoting awareness, sustainability, and equitable resource distribution, aligning with the global vision of a balanced and inclusive future.