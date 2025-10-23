Focus! People, Focus!: Zubeen Garg’s sister’s emotional plea urging fans to continue their fight for justice

The words of late singer Zubeen Garg’s sister, Palmee Barthakur, have reignited a wave of emotion across Assam in her latest Facebook post where she requests fans of the late music icon to remain focused and continue their fight for justice.

“Focus! People, Focus! Let’s not stop until the truth is revealed and justice is done!” Palmee wrote on her Facebook post, reflecting the deep frustration and helplessness felt by Zubeen’s family and countless fans who continue to seek clarity surrounding the beloved musician’s sudden death.

Palmee's post underscores that the pursuit of truth must remain vigilant and undeterred by procedural delays or institutional silence.

Beyond the personal loss, her statement carries a collective resonance, calling for transparency and accountability in how high-profile cases are handled.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police has formally begun its investigation in Singapore into the mysterious death of Assam’s legendary singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The team is receiving full cooperation from Singapore Police, officials confirmed.