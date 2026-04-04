Foreign election observers to visit Assam ahead of April 9 Assembly polls

Foreign delegations from several election management bodies will visit Assam for two days from April 8 under the International Election Visitors’ Programme (IEVP), ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

According to an official release, the visiting team will include representatives from countries such as Angola, Bhutan, Egypt, Portugal, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Benin and Croatia.

The 126-member Assam Assembly will go to polls in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

As part of the programme, the delegates will attend briefings by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on April 8 and visit dispatch centres and control rooms to assess poll preparedness at the ground level.

On polling day, April 9, the observers will visit multiple polling stations across districts to witness voting procedures, security arrangements and the use of election technologies.

The initiative aims to provide international observers with first-hand experience of India’s electoral process, while showcasing its scale, transparency and robustness, and promoting the exchange of best practices in election management.