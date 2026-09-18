Foreigners tribunal member arrested in Assam for alleged Rs 15,000 bribe demand
A foreigners tribunal member in Assam's Udalguri district was arrested after a complaint alleged he sought Rs 15,000 to grant bail in a case. Police booked Bhupen Chandra Pegu under the extortion provision of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita while withholding details of the tribunal case and complainant.
- Mazbat Police Station registered an FIR on August 29 after complaint
- Police said Bhupen Chandra Pegu sought money to grant bail
- He was arrested on September 17, according to the police statement
A member of a foreigners tribunal in Assam’s Udalguri district has been arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 15,000 from a person in exchange for granting bail in a case, police said.
According to a police statement, an FIR was registered at Mazbat Police Station on August 29 following a complaint against Bhupen Chandra Pegu. The complaint alleged that Pegu had sought Rs 15,000 in connection with granting bail in a case before the foreigners tribunal.
Pegu was arrested on September 17, the statement said.
Police have registered a case against him under Section 308(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, which deals with extortion.
The police did not disclose details of the foreigners tribunal case or the identity of the person who had allegedly been asked to pay the bribe.
Foreigners tribunals are quasi-judicial bodies that determine whether a person suspected of being an illegal immigrant is a foreigner.
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