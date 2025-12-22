Two declared foreigners asked to leave Assam within 24 hours by Biswanath administration

The district administration in Assam’s Biswanath district has directed two women, declared as Bangladeshis by the Foreigners’ Tribunal, to leave the country within 24 hours of receiving the order, officials said on December 22.



The women, Asmull Khatun of Missamari village and Afuja Begum of Bakrapatta village, were declared foreigners from Bangladesh by the Tribunal at different points in time following separate proceedings.



Acting on the Tribunal’s declaration, Biswanath District Commissioner Lakhinandan Saharia issued expulsion orders under Section 2 of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, directing the two women to leave Indian territory.



According to the order, the declared foreigners have been instructed to “remove themselves from the territory of Assam, India within 24 hours of receiving the order” through the Dhubri, Sribhumi or South Salmara-Mankachar route.



The order further stated that failure to comply would compel the government to take appropriate action to remove them from the state. Officials confirmed that the orders were served on December 22.



In a related development, the Nagaon district administration had earlier served similar expulsion orders to 15 individuals identified as foreigners, directing them to leave the country on December 18.



The action forms part of the state’s ongoing efforts to implement Tribunal verdicts related to illegal immigration.