Forest and Environment Minister Parimal Suklabaidya informed the state assembly on Wednesday that 21 illegal constructions have been distinguished in animal corridors of Kaziranga National Park (KNP), out of which 14 have as of now been pulverized.

Debabrata Saikia said nine animals corridors connecting the Park with Karbi Anglong over National Highway 37 had been identified.

Out of the nine, two fall under the Bokakhat revenue circle of Golaghat and the rest in the Koliabor revenue circle in Nagaon district.

Forest and Environment Minister Suklabaidya also stated that "21 illegal constructions have been identified in the animal corridors."

These constructions are in the negation of a Supreme Court order of April 12, 2019, anticipating permission for any new development on private lands which frame a portion of the nine distinguished animal corridors from the date of pronouncement of the order.

The Minister said, "Among the three illicit constructions in Golaghat, two have been decimated, whereas all four such developments in East Karbi Anglong are however to be pulled down."

Out of the 14 illegal constructions in the Nagaon area, 12 have as of now been annihilated.