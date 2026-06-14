Forest department conducts drive against illegal fishing in Assam's Kaliabor amid seasonal ban

The Forest Department conducted an enforcement drive in Assam’s Kaliabor against illegal fishing activities being carried out in violation of restrictions imposed during the annual fish breeding season.

As part of conservation measures aimed at protecting aquatic biodiversity, the District Magistrate had earlier issued an order prohibiting fishing in water bodies from April 1 to July 15. The ban covers several fish species, including Rohu, Pithia, Bahu, Kuri, Mali, Chital and Khoria, to support natural breeding and replenishment.

Despite the restrictions, reports indicated that certain individuals continued fishing activities in contravention of the order.

Acting on the violations, the Silghat Forest Range Office launched an operation in a channel of the Brahmaputra River at No. 2 Bhurbandha in Kaliabor.

During the drive, Forest Department personnel seized fishing nets and equipment allegedly being used for illegal fishing.

Officials stated that enforcement efforts would continue to ensure compliance with the seasonal restrictions and to safeguard fish populations during the breeding period.