Forest Department cracks down on illegal timber smuggling in Assam's Bihpuria

The Forest Department has launched an operation against the illegal transportation of timber at Dhunaguri in Assam's Bihpuria, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of illegally sourced Simul wood.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Bihpuria Range Forest Officer Gopi Chetry. During the operation, the forest department team seized more than 100 cubic feet of Simul wood planks suspected to have been illegally transported.

The Forest Department has intensified its action against the illegal movement of timber in the area. Further details regarding the source and intended destination of the seized timber were not immediately available