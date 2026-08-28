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Forest Department cracks down on illegal timber smuggling in Assam's Bihpuria

Forest Department cracks down on illegal timber smuggling in Assam's Bihpuria

The Forest Department seized more than 100 cubic feet of suspected illegal Simul wood during an operation at Dhunaguri in Bihpuria. The action underlines intensified checks in the area, while the source and destination remain unclear.

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Forest Department cracks down on illegal timber smuggling in Assam's Bihpuria
Story highlights
  • The raid at Dhunaguri targeted suspected illegal timber movement in Bihpuria
  • Range Forest Officer Gopi Chetry led the enforcement operation on site
  • Officials seized over 100 cubic feet of Simul wood planks

The Forest Department has launched an operation against the illegal transportation of timber at Dhunaguri in Assam's Bihpuria, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of illegally sourced Simul wood.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Bihpuria Range Forest Officer Gopi Chetry. During the operation, the forest department team seized more than 100 cubic feet of Simul wood planks suspected to have been illegally transported.

The Forest Department has intensified its action against the illegal movement of timber in the area. Further details regarding the source and intended destination of the seized timber were not immediately available

Edited By: Silpirani Kalita
Published On: Aug 28, 2026
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