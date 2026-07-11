Forest Department seizes illegal furniture worth over Rs 5 lakh in Assam's Goalpara raid

The Assam Forest Department conducted a surprise raid on illegal furniture shops at the Bhalukdubi weekly market in Goalpara district, seizing furniture worth an estimated Rs 5 lakh.

The operation was led by Goalpara Regional Forest Officer Pabitra Roy following complaints from local residents about the alleged illegal sale of wooden furniture at the weekly market.

During the raid, forest officials seized a large quantity of furniture, including beds, cots and other wooden items, from several shops that were allegedly operating without valid permission.

Speaking to the media, Regional Forest Officer Pabitra Roy said the department launched the operation based on public complaints that a section of traders had been carrying out the illegal furniture business at the market for a long time.

He said the seized furniture is estimated to be worth more than Rs 5 lakh and warned that similar enforcement drives against illegal furniture trade would continue across the district to curb violations of forest laws.