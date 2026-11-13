The Forest Department conducted an operation against alleged illegal timber traders at Paikan in Krishnai, Goalpara district, and seized a vehicle loaded with illegally sourced timber worth lakhs of rupees.

According to reports, the operation was carried out as part of an action against the alleged illegal timber trade in the area. During the operation, forest officials intercepted and seized a vehicle carrying a large quantity of timber suspected to have been transported illegally.

The seized timber, along with the vehicle, was brought to the Krishnai Middle Range Forest Office for further action.

The seizure highlights the Forest Department’s action against alleged illegal timber activities in the region. However, further details regarding the operation and those involved are yet to be ascertained.