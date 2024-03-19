A forest department employee, Dusmant Das, has been arrested by the authorities in Bongaigaon district. The arrest was made by the Bongaigaon police.

Das was apprehended based on a warrant issued under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was arrested based on a complaint file under case no. 99/24 at Bongaigaon, sadar police station.

According to allegations, Das was accused of extorting money from various individuals by threatening them. The allegations surfaced from complaints lodged against the employee by members of the public.

Das is scheduled to appear before the Special Sessions Judge in Guwahati.