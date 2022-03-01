The Forest department will take the initiative to investigate the dead tiger.

A carcass of a female tiger was recovered from Kaziranga’s Sildubi area on Tuesday Morning.

"The tiger was found near a small village next to a half-eaten carcass of a cow."

Forest authorities said that as a preliminary investigation, they suspected the tiger might have been poisoned on reason by “miscreants”.

The forest department said that the tiger was between the age of four to five years.

According to the source based on circumstantial proof on spot, it has been suspected that the tiger was poisoned and it was done through the cow carcass. It is said that the cow was first poisoned and then used as bait to poison the tiger.

The forest authorities have collected test samples of the cow carcass as well for examining the matter.

Officials said that the tiger had heaved before dying which increments the chance of him being poisoned.

There are chances that a few local people might have done this as the "village falls under the second edition of the Kaziranga which is seen as an essential zone for tigers."

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