The Environment & Forest Minister of Assam, Chandra Mohan Patowary on August 28 engaged in a joint meeting with his counterpart Cabinet Minister of Meghalaya, Paul Lyngdoh. The meeting, held in Shillong, aimed to pave the way for a mutually agreeable solution to the persistent border disputes between the two neighboring states.

The discussions were held in the presence of the respective regional committees from Assam and Meghalaya. Minister Patowary, also the Guardian Minister of Kamrup, led the Assam committee, while Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh spearheaded the regional committee for West Khasi Hills from Meghalaya.

A pivotal outcome of the meeting was the commitment to ascertain a permanent resolution to the border issues at Lampi in Kamrup District, which shares its borders with West Khasi Hills District of Meghalaya.

Minister Patowary, addressing the media post-meeting, expressed gratification at the fruitful nature of the deliberations. He revealed that the areas of contention had been significantly narrowed down. An essential step in this direction involves an on-site visit to the identified areas by both Regional Committee members. This undertaking is scheduled to take place later in September, following the assembly sessions in both states. During this visit, the input of all stakeholders will be collected and deliberated upon, with the anticipation of reaching a comprehensive settlement. Minister Patowary conveyed his optimism that a permanent solution to these longstanding boundary issues would be achieved in the near future.

The meeting was attended by key officials including Guardian Secretary of Kamrup, S. Laksmanan, DC Kamrup, Keerthi Jalli, Deputy Resident Commissioner of Assam Bhawan Shillong, Monjit Sonowal, and representatives from the Meghalaya side including Chairman of the regional committee for West Khasi Hills, Paul Lyngdoh, along with MLAs and other committee members.