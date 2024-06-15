Regional forest officer Iqbal Ahmed was apprehended in an anti-corruption operation in Jorhat, Assam. Ahmed was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe amounting to Rs 30 thousand, marking a decisive move against alleged malpractice within the forest department.

The arrest came after numerous complaints had been lodged against Ahmed in the past. The anti-corruption net tightened around Ahmed as evidence of his alleged involvement in corrupt activities surfaced, leading to the undercover operation that ultimately led to his arrest.

The successful operation was conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption team, highlighting the concerted efforts to root out corruption and uphold transparency in government departments.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the operation, tweeting, "Today, on 15.06.2024, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption team conducted a successful operation in Jorhat. Forest Range Officer Iqbal Ahmed was caught red-handed in his office accepting a Rs. 30,000/- bribe for issuing a license. Justice in action."