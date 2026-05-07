Forest officials rescue golden langur from captivity near new Assam national park

A Golden Langur allegedly kept in illegal captivity was rescued by forest officials from a village bordering Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), triggering a wider investigation into possible wildlife trafficking links in the area.

The rescue operation was carried out on May 7 by a joint team from the Ultapani Range Office under the Holtugaon Forest Division, along with members of the Sikhna Jwhwlao Multipurpose Co-operative Society, after officials received a specific tip-off.

The primate was recovered from a residence in Konsaiguri village, where officials said it had been tied to a tree with a rope and kept in a confined condition. According to the rescue team, the animal was given only limited movement and was unable to escape, effectively remaining in continuous captivity.

Forest officials identified the house owner as William Basumatary.

Authorities said the village lies close to the recently notified national park and falls within a sensitive forest zone. Officials are also examining the legal status of settlements in the area, which they described as an allegedly “encroached village”.

“We are currently investigating the land documents of the area,” a forest source said, adding that the location’s proximity to the national park makes the confinement “a grave violation of the Wildlife Protection Act”.

The incident has also raised concerns within the Bodoland Territorial Council forest administration over possible organised wildlife crimes in the region.

Mohan Chandra Brahma, Officer on Special Duty to the BTC Forest Department, said officials had recently noticed several suspicious photographs and videos of Golden Langurs circulating on social media and encrypted messaging platforms.

“It is not yet clear if this was a standalone incident or part of a larger pipeline to conduct heinous crimes like wildlife trafficking,” Brahma said. “We will conduct a thorough investigation with the assistance of all possible crime control bureaus to ensure no such nexus is taking root here.”

The rescued langur has been shifted to a forest facility for medical examination and rehabilitation.

Forest officials warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found illegally keeping or transporting protected wildlife species.

The Golden Langur (Trachypithecus geei) is endemic to western Assam and southern Bhutan and is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, granting it the highest level of legal protection in India.