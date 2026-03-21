Forest personnel intercept suspected poacher in Assam's Kaziranga, recover firearm

Forest officials foiled a rhino poaching attempt in the Biswanath Wildlife Division of Assam's Kaziranga National Park following specific intelligence inputs.

Acting on the inputs, authorities intensified patrolling in the Eastern Range at Gamari. At around 10:30 PM on March 20, forest personnel spotted a suspicious individual near Gonati carrying what appeared to be a packed firearm.

A joint team comprising staff from the Eastern Range and Crime Investigation Range, along with senior officials, immediately launched a pursuit operation to apprehend the suspect. However, the individual managed to escape under the cover of darkness and is suspected to be hiding in the nearby area.

During a subsequent search operation, officials recovered and seized a country-made rifle without a bolt and a pair of shoes from the site.

The search operation is currently underway to trace the suspect.