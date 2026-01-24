Former AASU General Secretary Shankarjyoti Baruah joins BJP in Assam

Former All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) General Secretary Shankarjyoti Baruah formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 24 at the Chief Minister’s Office in Basistha, marking a significant political development in Assam.

Baruah joined the party in the presence of Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita. Senior party leaders welcomed him into the BJP fold, terming his induction an important addition to the party’s organisational strength.

Welcoming Baruah, Dilip Saikia described him as a strong and influential leader with a wide support base. He said the BJP had been in contact with Shankarjyoti Baruah for a long time and expressed confidence that his joining would further strengthen the party, particularly in Upper Assam. Saikia added that Baruah is not only a prominent leader from Upper Assam but also a leader with statewide influence, capable of representing the aspirations of people across Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, Dilip Saikia highlighted the BJP’s organisational strength at the national level, stating that with 145 million primary members and 1.2 million active members, the party has secured a distinct position across the world. He said millions of BJP workers, inspired by nationalist ideology, are working with dedication across the country. Saikia noted that the BJP now has a presence in nearly 71 percent of India’s geographical area and has emerged as the country’s most influential political force.

Referring to national and state leadership, Saikia said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has earned a unique position globally, which is a matter of pride for every citizen. He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam is now recognised across the country as a developing state. “We are proud of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for the direction they have given to the nation and the state,” Saikia said.

Welcoming the new members into the party, Saikia expressed hope that those who joined the BJP would work with dedication in service of Mother Assam and Mother India. He said the party is optimistic that their experience and commitment would strengthen the BJP’s organisational and ideological journey.

Apart from Shankarjyoti Baruah, several prominent personalities from different sections of society joined the BJP on the same day. These included former Principal of Pragjyotish College Manoj Kumar Mahanta, young singer Trina Sharma, youth leader Dipankar Ojha, retired Assam government Finance Department officer Hemanta Kumar Deori, former AASU central executive members Kanak Gogoi, Rajib Gogoi and Raktim Bora, former AASU Tinsukia district president Satya Borgohain, former AASU Majuli district president Pranjit Hazarika, former ATTSA executive member Shibu Karmakar, former president of Duliajan Anchalik Panchayat Bablu Bhumij, Assistant General Secretary of the Dibrugarh district committee of the Gorkha Students’ Union Damodar Sharma, Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council Committee member Samiran Barshaikia, former chief adviser of AASU Dibrugarh district committee Ramesh Garh, former vice president of Dibrugarh district AASU Dipjyoti Dihingia, retired Assistant Conservator of Forest Kharga Singh Dekaraja, president of Morigaon District Nath Yogi Sanmilan Nava Kanta Nath, retired Block Development Officer Dulen Pator, along with many other distinguished individuals.

The joining programme was conducted by BJP Assam state general secretary Anup Barman and was attended by BJP Assam in-charge Harish Dwivedi, organisational general secretary Ravindra Raju, Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita and Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, among other senior leaders and party functionaries.

