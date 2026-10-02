Former AAU VC Kamal Malla Bujarbaruah honoured with Agri 100 award

Dr Kamal Malla Bujarbaruah, former Vice Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University (AAU) and former Deputy Director General (Animal Sciences) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), has been conferred the prestigious Agri 100 award for his contribution to agriculture and farming development.

The award, instituted by agricultural media platform Krishi Jagran, recognises 100 individuals from across India for their contributions to the growth and development of agriculture in different parts of the country.

Bujarbaruah received the award at a function held in Bengaluru on October 1.

A veterinary scientist and agricultural administrator with decades of experience, Bujarbaruah has held several senior positions in ICAR and AAU. He served as Director of the ICAR Research Complex for the North Eastern Hill Region and later as Deputy Director General (Animal Sciences) at ICAR headquarters in New Delhi before taking over as Vice Chancellor of AAU.

According to AAU, during his tenure at the university, Bujarbaruah was involved in expanding agricultural education, research and extension activities, establishing new colleges and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and strengthening research and technology transfer initiatives.

He is a Fellow of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences and the National Academy of Veterinary Science. The National Academy of Agricultural Sciences lists his research area as agricultural and allied sciences, with a specialisation in livestock production and management.

Bujarbaruah has also received several national and institutional honours, including the Agricultural Research Leadership Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Harit Ratna Award and the Dr N N Dastur Oration Award.

He continues to be associated with several research and academic institutions and has served on research advisory committees and other national-level bodies in the agricultural and allied sectors.

His latest recognition adds to a long list of honours for his contribution to agricultural research, education, livestock development and technology transfer, particularly in the Northeast.