Union Minister Amit Shah on October 8 claimed that he along with other party workers was beaten up by the then Congress chief minister Hiteswar Saikia.

Speaking at the inauguration of ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan’, the newly built Bharatiya Janata Party northeast head office, the Union Minister said, "When I along with my party workers came to Assam for Vidyarthi Parishad programme, former Assam CM Late Hiteswar Saikia has thrashed us".

Notably, Late Hiteswar Saikia was the chief minister of Assam under the Congress regime from 30 June 1991 to 22 April 1996.

Hitting out at the Congress, the home minister said, "Seventy years of Congress pushed North East to violence and anarchy. BJP's eight years under PM Modi joined it with the mainstream."

"Northeast has marched ahead in the path of peace and development during eight years of BJP rule. BJP has established peace in Assam with 9,000 people laying down arms," Shah said.

On October 8, Amit Shah, accompanied by BJP President JP Nadda inaugurated the new state office in Guwahati.

The six-storeyed building, built over an area of one lakh square feet, will have state-of-the-art facilities, complete with a guest house and a modern media centre. The building can accommodate 5,000 people, party sources said. The new structure, valued at Rs 25 crore, has been built with donations from party workers, another top party leader added.

The building will have five meeting halls and a 350-seater auditorium.

The foundation stone for this office was laid in February 2019 by Amit Shah, who was then the party President.