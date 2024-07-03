Former Assam Congress leader Romen Chandra Borthakur joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Wednesday.



He was welcomed into the party fold by Delhi cabinet minister Atishi.



"He was associated with the Congress for a long time and has even contested the 2021 polls against (Assam Chief Minister) Himanta Biswa Sarma in 2021. He has raised his voice against Sarma's corruption," Atishi said.

Borthakur had lost to Sarma from Jalukbari in Assam. He resigned the primary membership of the party earlier this year.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has initiated a vigorous membership recruitment campaign in Assam, aiming to fortify its organizational foothold in the state. Rajesh Sharma, the party's northeastern regional head, announced the campaign's launch during a press conference held at the AAP state office in Ganeshguri on June 25.



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Highlighting the party's strategic objectives, Sharma emphasized the goal of establishing AAP as a formidable political force in Assam. "Our focus is on building a robust organizational structure," Sharma stated, underlining efforts to bolster recruitment across the state.

The recruitment drive invites interested individuals to join AAP through a dedicated contact number, 80-1010-2626, active from today onwards. Sharma stressed the importance of broad participation, urging citizens from diverse backgrounds to support AAP's vision of political change irrespective of caste, creed, or color.

Looking ahead, Sharma outlined plans to mobilize membership at the grassroots level, ensuring active participation in upcoming village panchayat, municipal council, and legislative assembly elections. "We are committed to achieving success in all electoral fronts," Sharma affirmed, rallying support from residents across Assam.