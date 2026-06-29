Former Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia seek Assamese in all public announcements at Guwahati airport

Former Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Kuladhar Saikia, along with two other retired senior bureaucrats, has urged the authorities at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi (LGBI) International Airport to include Assamese in all public announcements, arguing that the omission of the state's principal regional language is inconsistent with official guidelines and compromises passenger convenience.

In a representation dated June 26 addressed to the Chief Airport Officer of LGBI International Airport, Borjhar, retired IPS officer Kuladhar Saikia, retired IPS officer Jyotirmoy Chakraborty, and retired ACS officer Mukul Chandra Gogoi expressed concern that public announcements at Terminal 2 are being made only in English and Hindi, excluding Assamese.

The signatories stated that Assamese is the principal regional language and the lingua franca of Assam and much of the Northeast, and its exclusion from airport announcements is inconsistent with the directives and advisories issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which mandate or encourage the use of regional languages alongside Hindi and English.

They emphasised that the inclusion of Assamese is not merely a matter of linguistic recognition but also one of passenger convenience and public safety.

The representation noted that in the event of an emergency within the terminal or on board an aircraft, clear and immediate communication in the regional language is crucial to ensure that passengers fully understand and promptly comply with safety instructions.

The retired officers warned that failure to use the regional language during critical situations could aggravate emergencies and potentially lead to avoidable mishaps or disasters due to miscommunication.

They have requested the Chief Airport Officer to ensure the consistent use of Assamese in all public announcements at the airport in accordance with the Ministry of Civil Aviation's guidelines.

The representation has been jointly signed by former Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia, retired IPS officer Jyotirmoy Chakraborty, and retired ACS officer Mukul Chandra Gogoi.