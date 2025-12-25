Former Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia's son appointed District Commissioner of Karbi Anglong

Aranyak Saikia, son of retired IPS officer and former Assam Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia, has been appointed as the new district commissioner of Karbi Anglong, according to a government notification issued on December 24.

The 2020-batch IAS officer was previously serving as staff officer to the Chief Secretary of Assam. His father, Kuladhar Saikia, served as Director General of Police of Assam in 2019 and received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2015 for his short stories. The senior Saikia also served as president of Asam Sahitya Sabha, the state's premier literary organisation.

The appointment is part of a major administrative reshuffle announced by the Assam government involving transfers of 13 district commissioners and senior officials across the state.

Aranyak Saikia replaces Nirala Phangshopi, a 1995-batch ACS officer, who has been transferred to the Hill Areas Department as additional secretary.

Other significant transfers include Sumit Sattawan moving from Kamrup (Metropolitan) to Tinsukia, whilst Swapneel Paul takes over the Kamrup (Metropolitan) post. Aayush Garg shifts from Sivasagar to Cachar, with Mridul Yadav moving in the opposite direction from Cachar to Sivasagar.

Dibakar Nath has been transferred from Dhubri to Bongaigaon, whilst Nabadeep Pathak moves from Bongaigaon to Dhubri. Simi Karan, currently joint secretary in the Environment and Forest Department, has been posted as district commissioner of Tamulpur, replacing Pankaj Chakravarty, who moves to Kokrajhar.

Masanda Magdalin Pertin moves from Kokrajhar to become joint secretary in the Finance Department. Pubali Gohain, secretary in the Home and Political Department, has been given charge of Darrang district, whilst Pulak Mahanta moves from Golaghat to become Inspector General of Prisons. Parag Kumar Kakaty takes over Golaghat from Mahanta.

All transfers have been ordered "in the interest of public service" by the Governor of Assam through the Personnel Department.