Former President of Asom Gana Parishad former Assam cabinet minister Thaneswar Boro, passed away at the age of 86, on May 17 at 7:05 am.

The former Assam education minister was hospitalized at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) due to a severe heart condition.

According to reports, his mortal remains will be transported to Rangia from Guwahati, following which many parties and organizations will pay tribute.

Former Assam education and revenue minister Thaneswar Boro was hospitalized in Rangia on Thursday, May 9 as his health condition worsened, prompting his admission to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Swasti Hospital.

Boro was hospitalized on May 9 due to deteriorating health. Later, the ex-cabinet minister was shifted to the ICU of GMCH.



Thaneswar Boro, notably the founder of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in 2016, faced health challenges previously. Last year, in a demonstration of governmental support, the Assam administration had pledged to cover the costs of medical treatment for the former state minister during a period of hospitalization.

In July 2023, during a previous instance of hospitalization, cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah was dispatched by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to assess Boro's condition and provide updates on his health condition.