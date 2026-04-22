Former Assam footballer Gautam Dutta passes away at 63

Former national-level footballer Gautam Dutta from Assam passed away on April 21 at the age of 63 after a prolonged battle with asthma.

He breathed his last at around 1:30 pm while undergoing treatment, sources said.

A prominent figure in the sporting community, Dutta represented Assam in various national-level tournaments and was also a distinguished player for the Assam Police football team.

Following his demise, the Guwahati Sports Association and Dynamo Club paid tribute, remembering his significant contributions to football in the state.

His passing has been widely mourned across the sports fraternity, with many recalling his dedication and impact on the game.