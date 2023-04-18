The former governor of Assam and veteran of the 1965 & ‘71 wars Lt Gen Ajai Singh PVSM has passed away on April 28.

"HCM Dr @himantabiswa has expressed his deepest condolences on the demise of Lt Gen Ajai Singh PVSM, Former Governor of Assam and veteran of the 1965 & ‘71 wars. HCM recollected Lt. Gen Singh’s illustrious military career and invaluable contribution to the state and nation", Chief Minister Assam (CMOfficeAssam) wrote on Twitter.

HCM Dr @himantabiswa has expressed his deepest condolences on the demise of Lt Gen Ajai Singh PVSM, Former Governor of Assam and veteran of the 1965 & ‘71 wars.



HCM recollected Lt. Gen Singh’s illustrious military career and invaluable contribution to the state and nation. pic.twitter.com/vTQ5fb1fGt — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) April 18, 2023

The Lt Gen Ajai Singh has served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the four Corps in 1992 and spent many years in North east, was appointed Governor of Assam on 2013.

Singh also served as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir.