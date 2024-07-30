Former Assam police officer Anand Mishra who had resigned from the Indian Police Service (IPS) to dedicate himself to social service through politics joined Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj Party.

After quitting civil services, the former 'Supercop' had decided to contest the Lok Sabha general elections as an independent candidate from Bihar's Buxar, however, he lost to Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Sudhakar Singh.

It is to be mentioned here that during the recently held LS polls campaign, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also campaigned against him in Bihar. Following Mishra's resignation, CM Himanta had accused him of contesting the elections with the backing of Congress and RJD to undermine BJP's electoral prospects in the Buxar Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to India Today NE on May 19, Mishra had said, "Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP promised me that they would introduce and include me in the BJP party and asked me to resign from my position of Indian Police Service... but eventually, they betrayed me and did not include me in the party."

'Jan Suraaj' is a political campaign led by political strategist Prashant Kishor, an Indian political strategist and tactician who ventured into Indian politics after serving in US-funded public health programmes for eight years.

As Kishor's campaign is all set to turn into a full-fledged political party later this year, he has confirmed that he will not seek any position within his party.

It may be mentioned that Kishore, who is a political strategist had delved in a political campaign in 2011 to help Narendra Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat to get re-elected to the CM Office for a third time in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2012.