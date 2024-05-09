Former Assam education and revenue minister Thaneswar Boro was hospitalized in Rangia on Thursday, May 9 as his health condition worsened, prompting his admission to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Swasti Hospital.



Boro's sudden deterioration in health followed an onset of illness late on Wednesday evening, leading to his immediate hospitalization urgent medical attention.

Thaneswar Boro, notably the founder of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in 2016, has faced health challenges previously. Last year, in a demonstration of governmental support, the Assam administration had pledged to cover the costs of medical treatment for the former state minister during a period of hospitalization.

In July 2023, during a previous instance of hospitalization, cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah was dispatched by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to assess Boro's condition and provide updates on his health condition.

Following his visit, Mallabaruah relayed to the press that upon receiving news of Boro's hospitalization, the chief minister had directed him to attend to the matter promptly. While initial reports had indicated a serious health condition, subsequent reassurances from hospital authorities suggested a stabilization in Boro's condition.

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