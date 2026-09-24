Former Assam MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal hospitalised after falling ill during Guwahati protest

Former Assam MLA and Raijor Dal vice-president Abdur Rashid Mandal was hospitalised after falling ill during a protest in Guwahati on Wednesday, September 23, party president Akhil Gogoi said.

Mandal, a three-time former legislator, was participating in a demonstration at Chachal, where Raijor Dal leaders and supporters were demanding adequate compensation for people affected by floods in three Upper Assam districts.

According to Gogoi, Mandal actively participated in the protest and walked alongside the affected people before his health condition suddenly deteriorated.

In a social media post, Gogoi said Mandal was undergoing treatment after his condition turned critical.

“Abdur Rashid Mandal actively participated in today’s protest. He walked with the people from three Upper Assam districts affected by the floods, raising the demand for appropriate compensation. However, suddenly he fell ill. At present, Mandal is undergoing treatment in a critical condition,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi also wished Mandal a speedy recovery and said he hoped the senior politician would regain his strength to continue raising issues concerning the people.

Mandal, who previously represented Goalpara West in the Assam Legislative Assembly, is currently associated with the Raijor Dal. He was earlier associated with the Congress.

Further details about Mandal’s health condition and treatment were not immediately available.