Former Congress MLA from Khumtai seat, Bismita Gogoi today said that the incident of a particular blouse that occured during the Bharat Jodo Yatra last year left a deep impact on her in a negative way.

Bismita Gogoi, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, told mediapersons that the incident of her wearing a blouse with a lotus design left a strong negative impression on her. She said that the matter became so heated up that even the top leadership of the Assam Congress were talking about it.

"I had never thought if there was lotus on the blouse. I wore a lotus designed blouse, which is a normal thing. I am even finding it difficult to talk about the blouse here in public. The incident happened during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was carried out on the state level, in Khumtai. During that Yatra I had wore that dress. And they thought that it is a signal that I am planning to move to the BJP. Even the top leadership were discussing that issue at the Rajiv Bhawan," said Gogoi.

The former Assam minister also said that the incident was very insulting for her and she broke down in tears when she heard about it. Gogoi also said that she also given mental torture and kept out of important meetings within the party ranks.

"This is an insult to women. I had visibly hurt from that incident. When I got to hear about it, I broke down in tears. My honour was finished that day itself. If anti-women talks are prevalent in a party, then how can people keep staying on in the party? I was subjected to mental torture at every step. They did not want to get me involved in work. I was kept away from important decision making processes," said Bismita Gogoi.

The blouse incident occured during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was taken out in 2022 by the Assam Congress. Gogoi wore a particular blouse with lotus designs over it when the Yatra passed through Khumtai seat, and the designs on the blouse caused sensation within the Congress ranks leading to speculations over her jumping ship to BJP.