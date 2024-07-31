Assam's former Lok Sabha member, Ramen Deka took oath of office as Governor of Chhattisgarh, on July 31 at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha administered the oath of office to Deka.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, state ministers, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and senior bureaucrats.

ALSO READ | How two Assamese are at the core of governance in Chhattisgarh

Ramen Deka, a former Lok Sabha member from Assam and a national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) succeeds Bishwabhushan Harichandan.

A seasoned member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Deka served as a Member of Parliament in the 16th Lok Sabha, representing the Mangaldoi constituency. His extensive experience includes serving as the National Secretary of the BJP and as the President of the BJP Assam Pradesh.