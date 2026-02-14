Former Bodo Sahitya Sabha President and eminent writer Taren Boro passes away

Taren Boro, former president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, eminent Bodo writer, editor, and retired officer of the Reserve Bank of India, passed away on February 14, at the age of around 70. He breathed his last at Wintrobe Hospital in Guwahati after a brief illness.

Born on November 1, 1955, in Kokrajhar, Assam, Boro completed his Master’s degree from Gauhati University. Over the decades, he emerged as one of the most respected literary figures in Bodo literature and culture.

He authored more than 14 books across multiple genres, including plays, short stories, novels, and poetry. His writings significantly contributed to the growth and enrichment of Bodo language and literature.

Boro also held several important positions in the Central Committee of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha between 1984 and 1990, serving as secretary, vice-president, and later president. Under his leadership, the Sabha strengthened its efforts in promoting Bodo language, literature, and cultural identity.

For his literary excellence and social contributions, he received numerous awards, including the People's Leader Bhibhav Deuri Ekta Award, Mohammad Ibrahim Ali Literature Award, Assam Sports and Cultural Award, among others.

Apart from his literary journey, he had a distinguished professional career at the Reserve Bank of India in Guwahati, from where he retired. He was also actively involved in banking staff unions during his service years.

His demise has cast a deep shadow over the literary fraternity of Assam, with writers, scholars, and admirers expressing profound grief and paying tribute to his enduring legacy.