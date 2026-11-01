A 55-year-old former Border Security Force (BSF) personnel has been arrested in Assam's Cachar district for allegedly stealing equipment worth around Rs 60,000 from a mechanical company where he was employed as a security guard.

The accused, identified as Satyapal Singh, son of late Ram Singh, is a native of Rajasthan and currently resides in the Labour Line area of Banskandi. He was working as a security guard at SR Group, a mechanical business firm located in Lakhigram under the Udharbond police station area.

According to the complaint, Singh allegedly stole various items from the company on multiple occasions during his employment. The stolen equipment reportedly included iron tools, iron rods, an impact drilling machine and other materials, collectively valued at approximately Rs 60,000.

The matter came to light after company owner Sumit Roy lodged a written complaint with the Udharbond Police, following which an investigation was initiated.

An Assam Police team led by Udharbond Police Station in-charge Chiranjit Kumar Bara and Assistant Sub-Inspector Uttam Kumar Roy subsequently investigated the case and arrested the accused.

Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft and ascertain other details of the case.