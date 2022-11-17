Amid speculations of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party after a photo of Hagrama Mohilary seeking blessings by touching the feet of RSS leader Indresh Kumar went viral, the BTR Chief has forwarded a letter to BJP National president JP Nadda, demanding Bodoland People's Front (BPF) to be re-included as an ally of BJP again.



As per the contents of the letter, Mohilary extends his support to BJP and demands the inclusion of BPF as a partner of NDA again without any delay. “BPF will support BJP wholeheartedly in the next Parliamentary Elections and we will not place any candidate against BJP in Assam. BPF will keep supporting the Assam government under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji,” states the letter forwarded by Hagrama to JP Nadda.

Hagrama has also demanded a cabinet ministerial berth in the Assam government to one of the BPF MLAs in Assam as BPF holds the popular support in Bodoland Territorial area.

Further alleging rampant corruption under UPPL chief and current CEM of BTR Pramod Boro, Hagrama Mohilary lashed out at the UPPL leader and demanded that the ruling NDA government rethink their decision.

This comes after Assam BJP president Bhavesh Kalita made clear that the BJP's affiliation is only with the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), not with the Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF party on November 15.

On the other hand, political pundits claim that this move of Hagrama Mohilary is only to build an alliance with the BJP bypassing the Assam government.

Further, if everything goes well then BPF will likely merge with the BJP party as the only way to politically redeem his party's existence.

Meanwhile, Hagrama's corruption track record is progressively being exposed and it would not be a surprise if Hagrama joined the BJP party.

It is to be mentioned here that Hagrama Mohilary ruled BTR for 17 long years before de-throning him by the UPPL-BJP-led government in the recently held assembly election.