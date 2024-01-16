Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 16 announced the names of the recipients of Assam's Highest Civilian Awards

Addressing a press conference, CM Sarma announced that Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will be accorded Assam Baibhav Award 2023 in the field of Law and Justice.

Ranjan Gogoi, former advocate and judge who served as the 46th Chief Justice of India, was enrolled as an advocate on august 28, 1978. He was appointed as permanent judge of Gauhati High Court on 28th February, 2001.

During the tenure of Ranjan Gogoi as the Chief Justice of Supreme Court of India, the court gave the historic verdict in the decades old Ram Jananmbhumi - Babri Masjid title suit.

He is currently a Member of the Rajya Sabha, having been nominated by President Ram Nath Kovind on 16 March 2020.

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