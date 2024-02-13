Former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi was today honoured with the Assam Baibhab, the state's highest civlian award.

Gogoi was conferred the prestigious award by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at a ceremony held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was also present at the event as the chief guest.

The award includes a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs and lifelong medical treatment to be sponsored by the government. The award also carried an image of the Jaapi and Assam Baibhav engraved in Assamese on a Hollong tree leaf.

Gogoi has been given Assam's highest civilian award for his contributions in the field of field of justice and jurisprudence.

Gogoi was the first Chief Justice of the country who hailed from the Northeast. His role as the CJI became prominent as he became the CJI who sat over the verdict in 2019 that paved the way for the foundation of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Following his retirement, Gogoi was nominated as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha.

Noteworthy is that this is the third edition of the Assam Baibhab award. The inaugural award was given to industrialist Ratan Tata and the second edition was given to journalist Tapan Saikia.

Along with the Assam Baibhab, the Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav awards were also given to 21 other recipients.