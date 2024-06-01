The UK-India Legal Partnership conferred the prestigious UKILP Lifetime Achievement Award upon Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi at the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, on May 31.

The award celebrates ex-CJI Gogoi’s outstanding legal legacy and impactful contributions to society.

Justice Gogoi, whose career has significantly shaped the legal landscape in India, is being honored for his exemplary achievements and leadership in the legal profession. His work has served as a source of inspiration both within India and internationally.

The UK India Legal Partnership (UKILP) is a knowledge-based forum which is presented to senior lawyers across both countries.

The forum hosted their first annual awards this year at the House of the Lords, Westminster London.

In 2023, Senior Advocate to the Supreme Court of India from 1971 and the former President of the Bar Association of India from 1991 to 2010, eminent jurist Fali Sam Nariman had received the award, while President of the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) Dr Lalit Bhasin and King's Counsel and Senior Advocate Harish Salve were conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the House of Lords, Westminster, London in 2022.