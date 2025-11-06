Former DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta resigns as State Chief Information Commissioner

Assam’s Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has resigned from his post following a series of Right to Information (RTI) petitions filed against his brother, entrepreneur and cultural organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta.

According to sources, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had advised Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta to step down in light of the RTI applications seeking information related to his brother’s activities.

Accepting the Chief Minister’s advice, Mahanta tendered his resignation from the post.

Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, a former Director General of Police (DGP) of Assam, had assumed charge as the State Chief Information Commissioner earlier this year.



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Mahanta was an Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer from the 1988 batch who previously served as Director General of Border. He is well-known for his outstanding service and dedication to the state police force.

His resignation comes amid growing scrutiny over transparency and accountability in public offices following the RTI revelations.

The state government is yet to announce a successor to the post.