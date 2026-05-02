Former Envoy defends Assam’s stand on illegal immigration amid Bangladesh protest

Former Indian diplomat Veena Sikri has termed Bangladesh’s decision to summon acting Indian High Commissioner Pawan Badhe over remarks made by Himanta Biswa Sarma as “completely unnecessary,” while stressing that illegal immigration from Bangladesh into Assam remains a genuine issue requiring bilateral dialogue.

Speaking to media, Sikri said the migration issue between India and Bangladesh has existed for decades and should be addressed through structured discussions rather than diplomatic confrontation.

She recalled that during former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s 1992 visit to India, both countries had officially acknowledged the issue of illegal immigration in a joint statement and agreed to resolve it through dialogue.

Sikri further noted that India has recently intensified measures against illegal immigration, including stricter verification, detention mechanisms, and deportation procedures. She claimed that several individuals identified as Bangladeshi nationals have voluntarily returned after document verification.

Criticising Dhaka’s response, the former envoy said summoning the acting Indian High Commissioner over the matter was “not a friendly act.”

The diplomatic tension followed recent remarks by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who stated that 20 “illegal Bangladeshis” were apprehended in Assam and “pushed back” across the border.

Reacting to the comments, the Bangladesh government summoned the Indian envoy and formally conveyed its protest, stating that such public remarks could negatively affect bilateral relations and were “counterproductive.”

Dhaka also urged restraint while addressing sensitive issues linked to India-Bangladesh ties.

The development comes amid heightened political focus in Assam over illegal immigration, a long-standing and sensitive issue in the state’s socio-political discourse.