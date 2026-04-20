Former first-class cricketer Kiran Powar appointed Assam men’s team head coach for 2026–27 season

Former first-class cricketer Kiran Powar has been appointed head coach of Assam’s men’s team for the 2026–27 domestic season, marking his first independent stint with a senior side.

The 50-year-old, who represented Mumbai, Baroda and Assam during his playing career, brings coaching experience from the junior circuit, having led Mumbai’s U-23 team last season. He is also the elder brother of former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar.

Confirming his appointment, Powar said he is eager to begin work with the squad. “I am delighted to be appointed as Assam Ranji team coach. Really looking forward towards working with them,” he told reporters.

Powar’s decision to take up the role was influenced by his interaction with the Assam Cricket Association during a previous visit. He said he was “really impressed with their vision” when he travelled with the Mumbai U-23 side for the CK Nayudu Trophy.

With nearly 3,500 runs across 71 senior matches in first-class and List A cricket, Powar now steps into a key role as Assam looks to strengthen its domestic performance.

He also acknowledged the backing he received from the Mumbai Cricket Association and its president Ajinkya Naik. “My sincere thanks to MCA and its president Ajinkya Naik, who backed me when lot of people were against me,” he said, adding that he was leaving Mumbai “with a heavy heart”.

“Whatever I am today in life it is because of Mumbai Cricket,” Powar added, signalling an emotional departure as he begins a new chapter with Assam.