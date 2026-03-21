Former Katigorah MLA Amar Chand Jain joins Congress in Assam ahead of polls

In a significant political development ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, former Katigorah MLA Amar Chand Jain has joined the Congress party, a move that is being seen as a setback for the BJP in the Barak Valley region.

Jain, who had been associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for several years and previously represented the Katigorah Assembly constituency in Cachar district, formally switched allegiance to the Congress. His decision has sparked intense political discussion in Katigorah and across southern Assam.

Political observers believe that Jain’s entry into the Congress camp could alter the electoral dynamics in the Katigorah constituency. With elections around the corner, analysts say the move may influence voter sentiment and impact the BJP’s prospects in the area, while giving the Congress a boost at the grassroots level.

Congress leaders have expressed optimism that Jain’s local connect and political experience will strengthen the party’s position in the constituency. Meanwhile, BJP leaders are yet to issue a detailed response to his departure.

As the election campaign gathers pace in Assam, all eyes are now on how this political shift will reshape equations in Katigorah and the larger Barak Valley region.