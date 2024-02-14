Political leaders of Assam expressed grief on the demise of former Lakhimpur District BJP President Rama Dutta.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his condolences and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

The exact details surrounding Rama Dutta's demise are yet to be disclosed. However, the Chief Minister's message signifies the respect and acknowledgment of the former BJP leader's contributions to the party and the community.

As the news spreads, political and community members alike are sharing their condolences and remembering Rama Dutta's service. The loss is felt deeply, and the thoughts of many are with the grieving family during this difficult time.

The political landscape mourns the departure of a dedicated leader, and his legacy will be remembered within the political circles of Lakhimpur District.